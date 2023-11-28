Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says

FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that...
FILE PHOTO - The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is planning to launch a streaming app full of original content, not necessarily about the brand itself, according to a job listing on the company’s website.

The listing is for an entertainment producer, who would oversee the programs that populate in the app, called the Chick-fil-A PLAY app.

Those programs could be anything from “scripted podcasts and audio adventures, original animation, reality and game shows, and other live-action scripted or non-scripted programming” that are “not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand.”

Don’t expect Chick-fil-A to drop the next “Breaking Bad”-style drama though; the company wants all content on the app to be family-friendly.

The listing says the entertainment producer will oversee programming that would “provide families a good reason to gather, fuels moments of kindness and optimism and facilitates conversation, activity and life beyond the screen.”

Chick-fil-A has not yet announced a release date for the PLAY app.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
Shane Helmbrecht
New details on the arrest, return of Shane Helmbrecht
Tomah packing plant will be closing in the new year.
Tomah packaging plant closing in the new year
Chick-Fil-A restaurant
Chick-fil-A Eau Claire location to open Nov. 30
Bob Schmidt took over operations from his parents in 1994 and he is hoping that the next...
Schmidty’s Bar and Restaurant announces closure at the end of 2023

Latest News

An 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday morning spilling dozens of chickens.
18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (11/28/23)
Eau Claire Children's Theatre (11/28/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/28/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/28/23)
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Banker involved in big loans to Trump’s company testifies for his defense in civil fraud trial