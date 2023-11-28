DNR releases 2023 gun deer hunt license sales, harvest totals

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is releasing 2023 gun deer hunt license sales and harvest totals.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and conservation patron licenses reached 788,697, according to a press release from the DNR.

The press release says this year, hunters from all 50 states and 27 countries purchased a Wisconsin hunting license.

According to the press release, preliminary figures show hunters registered 173,942 deer during the 2023 gun deer season, including 85,390 antlered and 88,552 antlerless deer.

Additional information regarding harvest registration totals can be found HERE.

The full press release from the DNR is available HERE.

