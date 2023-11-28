DNR releases 2023 gun deer hunt license sales, harvest totals

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is releasing 2023 gun deer hunt license sales and harvest totals.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and conservation patron licenses reached 788,697, according to a press release from the DNR.

The press release says this year, hunters from all 50 states and 27 countries purchased a Wisconsin hunting license.

According to the press release, preliminary figures show hunters registered 173,942 deer during the 2023 gun deer season, including 85,390 antlered and 88,552 antlerless deer.

