Eau Claire Communications Center uses new program when responding to calls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Each day, the Eau Claire Communications Center processes more than 400 calls. In 2022, the total was over 157,000 calls. Now, the communications center has a new program aiming to help with those calls.

Calling 911 is getting a bit more technical.

“We’re able to send a caller that has reached out to us on 911 or our non-emergency lines,” Greg Rosno, the Eau Claire Communications Center manager said. “A text message that contains a link that they can use to share with us their live camera feed from their phone.”

The Eau Claire Communications Center is now using Prepared Live 911. It’s a program allowing dispatchers to chat with callers differently. When a caller dials 911, they will be connected to a dispatcher. Then, they will get a text message with a link. If interested callers can click the link, giving dispatch access to their location, and allowing them to communicate to the caller through text messages and video if they choose.

“So far it’s been used for a variety of situations from structure fires to analyze the scene from a firsthand view of how the fire has spread and what has been so far engulfed,” Rosno said.

“Sometimes people don’t know their location so if you can see the name of a business or something, the video may help us find the cross streets,” Danielle Wik, the telecommunications supervisor said.

Rosno said the program can also help protect the caller.

“The safety of the caller is something this will help with immensely in the situations where somebody is not able to freely converse with us in a normal regular dialog or conversation,” Rosno said.

Wik said it would also help with accidental calls.

“Nine times out of ten it’s a pocket dial, but we need to make sure that the people who are calling us are safe and if they need our assistance to get a hold of them,” Wik said. “Our call volume continues to increase and more and more people have cell phones. Our goal is to free up more people on the phone and not spend so much time calling people back.”

Now each time the phone rings, dispatchers are ready to help with a variety of options to do so. With this program, dispatchers are the ones able to initiate texts. Next summer, Rosno said the communication center plans to use a new program. This would allow people to text 911 on their own, initiating the conversation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.