Family, friends honor UW Platteville Athletic Director and her unborn child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Platteville Athletic Director Dr. Kristina Navarro-Krupka’s friends and family said goodbye to a beloved coach, teacher and soon-to-be-mother at her funeral service.

According to her family, Navarro-Krupka was eight months pregnant when she and her unborn daughter Karina Maria unexpectedly died of natural causes on November 18th.

Rather than spend money on flowers, the family asked for monetary donations to go toward the Dr. Kristina Marie Navarro-Krupka Memorial Fund for UW Platteville’s Athletic Department.

The money will help students involved in sports, something Navarro-Krupka cared deeply about.

Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club member Paul Swanson knew Navarro-Krupka her whole life. He taught, coached and was athletic director at Robert M. La Follette High School where Navarro-Krupka graduated from.

”Platteville was very lucky to have her,” Swanson said. “She had a great impact there because she loved the school, she loved what she was doing and she loved the coaches and athletes she had the privilege of working with.”

Though Navarro-Krupka never got to experience motherhood, her nieces and nephews always called her the fun aunt.

”Kristina was a wonderful aunt to many,” Nvarro-Krupka’s sister Katelyn Keller said. ”Know that Kristina is with you, she loves you and she’s so very proud of you.”

Navarro-Krupka’s birthday is on Wednesday and she would’ve turned 40.

