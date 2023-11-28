House fire in Chippewa Falls causes road closure
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls police say there is road closure in Chippewa Falls due to a house fire Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook page, as of 1:00 p.m., Wheaton St/Cty Hwy Q is closed between Bridgewater Ave and Cty Hwy S due to a house fire.
The Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.
