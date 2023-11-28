House fire in Chippewa Falls causes road closure

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls police say there is road closure in Chippewa Falls due to a house fire Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook page, as of 1:00 p.m., Wheaton St/Cty Hwy Q is closed between Bridgewater Ave and Cty Hwy S due to a house fire.

The Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

