Interview: Busy holiday season for the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

By Judy Clark
Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre has a busy holiday season with a pajama party, a show and a showcase.

The Polar Express Pajama Party runs December 9 and 16 at 10 a.m. at The Oxford.

Starquest 2023 is Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. at The Oxford.

Madeline’s Christmas runs December 8 & 16 at 7:30pm and December 9-10, 16-17 at 1:30pm at The Oxford.

