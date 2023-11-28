Interview: Festival of Toys

Festival of Toys is a seasonal toy drive in the Chippewa Valley
By Judy Clark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A seasonal toy drive is back to make sure children in the Chippewa Valley have presents to unwrap this Christmas.

John Murphy, of Mid-west Family Eau Claire and Greatest Hits 98.1, coordinates the drive every year.

He says you can now donate new, unwrapped toys for kids in need in the Chippewa Valley at these locations:

Festival Foods Stores in Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls, Amundsons Appliance in Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls, Chilson Subaru in Eau Claire, and LE Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire.

From December 5th - 8th, all 6  Mid-West Family Eau Claire stations and its Personalities will be appearing at designated festival Foods locations 6-10 am each day of the drive to collect new, unwrapped toys and others gifts for kids from 18 months to 18 years old.

All toys collected will be distributed to Families in need in the Chippewa Valley by Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley.

