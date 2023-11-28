Kwik Trip recalls fruit cups, trays over Salmonella concerns

Kwik Trip is recalling fruit cups, cantaloupe cups and fruit trays due to Salmonella concerns
Kwik Trip is recalling fruit cups, cantaloupe cups and fruit trays due to Salmonella concerns
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - Kwik Trip is recalling three varieties of fresh-cut fruit cups and a fruit tray due to the expanded recall of cantaloupes by the company TruFresh. TruFresh cantaloupes used in Kwik Trip’s products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall covers 6 ounce mixed fruit cups, 6 ounce cantaloupe cups, and the 16 ounce fruit tray with a Sell By date between Nov. 4, 2023, and Dec. 3, 2023.

They were sold in convenience stores in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota, including Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus, and Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery.

Customers should throw the food away or bring it back to the store for a full refund.

No illnesses have been linked to Kwik Trip’s fruit products.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases an infection can cause more serious illnesses, and in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems these infections can be deadly.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

