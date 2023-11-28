Mark Cuban plans to leave ‘Shark Tank’ after the 16th season

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball...
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, watches warm ups before Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a decade of helping hundreds of businesses and entrepreneurs, Mark Cuban plans to leave “Shark Tank.”

Cuban said he wants to have a couple of summers with his teens before they enter adulthood.

The billionaire said he loves that the show represents that the American dream is alive and well.

Cuban, who will leave the series after filming the 16th season, said the fellow “sharks” will survive just fine without him.

According to IMDB, he has been on every season since guest starring in 2011.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
Shane Helmbrecht
New details on the arrest, return of Shane Helmbrecht
Tomah packing plant will be closing in the new year.
Tomah packaging plant closing in the new year
Chick-Fil-A restaurant
Chick-fil-A Eau Claire location to open Nov. 30
Bob Schmidt took over operations from his parents in 1994 and he is hoping that the next...
Schmidty’s Bar and Restaurant announces closure at the end of 2023

Latest News

Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers, U.S. Sen. Baldwin Announce $1.9 Million Federal Grant to Aid Wisconsin Entrepreneurs
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
Jimmy Carter plans to attend as family, presidents and first ladies celebrate Rosalynn Carter
Kwik Trip is recalling fruit cups, cantaloupe cups and fruit trays due to Salmonella concerns
Kwik Trip recalls fruit cups, trays over Salmonella concerns