Menomonie Area School District moves forward with operational referendum

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Area School District is moving forward with an operational referendum for the 2024-2025 school year.

Monday, board members unanimously approved a $4.2 million operating referendum projected to cost $82 per every $100,000 of property valuation.

Community members within the District will head to the polls February 20 to vote on the referendum question.

This comes as the district is facing a need to find more revenue or look at areas in its budget to cut.

When the state passed its biennial budget, school districts found out how much revenue they would receive. For the School District of the Menomonie Area, that funding is not offsetting the District’s needs.

