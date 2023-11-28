Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A 7-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in a pond Monday near his home.

A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water. According to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office, the water temperature was only 56 degrees.

A GoFundMe created on his family’s behalf states Jesus wandered off with his two dogs.

The post goes on to say a search party started as soon as his family noticed he was no longer in the backyard.

“If you ever met him you know how sweet and happy he was,” his cousin Jasmine Frias said in the post. “[He was] always trying to make us smile with his laughs and smiles, his sweet hugs that would warm anyone up.”

Authorities say it’s not uncommon for children with autism to be attracted to water.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Eau Claire
Shane Helmbrecht
New details on the arrest, return of Shane Helmbrecht
Tomah packing plant will be closing in the new year.
Tomah packaging plant closing in the new year
Chick-Fil-A restaurant
Chick-fil-A Eau Claire location to open Nov. 30
Bob Schmidt took over operations from his parents in 1994 and he is hoping that the next...
Schmidty’s Bar and Restaurant announces closure at the end of 2023

Latest News

Evers visits UW-Eau Claire
Gov. Evers, U.S. Sen. Baldwin Announce $1.9 Million Federal Grant to Aid Wisconsin Entrepreneurs
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere
A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former...
Jimmy Carter plans to attend as family, presidents and first ladies celebrate Rosalynn Carter
Kwik Trip is recalling fruit cups, cantaloupe cups and fruit trays due to Salmonella concerns
Kwik Trip recalls fruit cups, trays over Salmonella concerns