Raider Market helps fight food insecurity for Arcadia students

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -Arcadia middle schoolers can now shop till they drop for additional food resources at their school.

In March of 2023, Arcadia Middle School’s counselor had the idea to partner with Feed My People Food Bank to offer an additional food resource for children to take home to their families, and from there the Raider Market was born. Middle schoolers can fill out a form at the beginning of the school week requesting a trip to the Raider Market, three cabinets along the wall on the second floor, where they can choose donated non-perishable food items. The school counselor, Sarah Kyes, said she wanted to find a way to address a big need in the community.

“Almost 80 percent of our students qualify as economically disadvantaged,” Kyes said. “So, knowing that there is a need for extra resources to make sure that our students’ basic needs are met, I had volunteered at Feed My People before and so I thought it was a great way to partner and make sure our students have food resources available.”

Kyes said since the market opened in the spring they have distributed 4,274 pounds of food to students, which Feed My People helped donate as part of Project FEED.

Kyes also said they plan to expand the market by adding another cabinet. To donate towards expansion you can contact the middle school by calling 608-323-3315.

