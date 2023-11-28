Second DPI community engagement session held

Dr. Jill Underly, Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction, speaks at Memorial...
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a new effort to hear from families across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is holding listening sessions about their upcoming strategic plan.

The goal of this event is to encourage the community to share feedback with the DPI about K-12 public schools and public libraries.

The Wisconsin state superintendent, Dr. Jill Underly, shares what they are looking for during these sessions.

“Wisconsin public education, as it has been nationally, has not changed really in the past 100 years. We’re still doing things the same way we had when we were in school. And so looking at what we can do to make things more modern but also more meaningful and keep the kids engaged,” said Underly.

This event was held on Nov. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Memorial High School and was the second in-person listening session held this year.

The next listening session will be held tomorrow night from 5-6:30 p.m. in Onalaska at Irving Pertzsch Elementary School.

