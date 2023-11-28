Small businesses share holiday struggles

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The holiday shopping season is underway and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday today, many stores this past week had many deals and promotions. Although, some local business owners say one shopping holiday that did not flourish as much as expected was Small Business Saturday.

“I have met with a lot of my friends who have shops downtown, and across (the) industry we’re seeing that businesses aren’t making that same amount of money that they (once) were,” Co-Owner Tangled Up In Hue Erin Klaus says, and adds, “On the backend, prices are skyrocketing for our products so it’s making a really difficult situation so that’s why days like Small Business Saturday are so important.”

Although, this weekend wasn’t as busy for some local stores as it’s crunch time for holiday season shopping season.

“So typically with Small Business Saturday, it is by far kind of hectic (and a) crazy day in a really good way,” owner of downtown Eau Claire store Raggedy Man Matt Pabich says, although this year was different and adds, “We didn’t quite see the numbers we’ve seen in previous years, which in a way (was) kind of anticipated based on sort of how the full year has been going. We’ve seen a fair decrease in a lot of our sales throughout the summer especially.”

Klaus appreciates any support her business can get, but numbers in the store this weekend wasn’t as typical compared to previous years.

“We still had groups of people coming out in a big way to support small local business, unfortunately lately, I would say numbers were down for the patrons that did show up as well as financially numbers were down,” Klaus says.

For Raggedy Man, their Small Business Saturday looked different at the start.

“Typically, when we open our door, we either have people kind of waiting to come in or within the first minutes of us being here, we see people start filtering in and we probably didn’t see anybody, honestly, for the first half an hour almost, which is a bit concerning,” Pabich says.

Klaus says the challenges have been seen year-round.

“People have changed how they shop. We got comfortable shopping from home off of our couch and maybe some people just aren’t still comfortable coming out in the same way,” Klaus says and adds, “Small businesses like mine or or any business downtown, we really struggle with being able to compete in the online marketplace whether that be through direct advertising or being able to find our products amidst all of the other chaos that is online.”

Pabich says one third of Raggedy Man’s sales come within the last quarter of the year. It’s crunch time, and for Pabich, he tries to change what his small business offers compared to the retail chain stores.

“We’ve got a couple of really fun companies that people really enjoy. We were able to kind of lean into the snarkiness of people’s interests,” Pabich says, and adds, “We try to supply things that you can’t find necessarily maybe at our big box store.”

The focus for both business owners is to try finish the year stronger.

