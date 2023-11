EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep basketball season is starting to heat up.

Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball is hoping that their two wins at the Oshkosh West Classic will be a springboard for a successful season.

Osseo-Fairchild battled with Augusta in boys basketball, while Cadott hosted Flambeau in girls basketball action.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.