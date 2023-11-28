Temperatures take a seasonable turn as dry weather continues

After experiencing the coldest morning of the season so far with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero, we slowly warmed into the low 20s this afternoon as sunshine mixed with mid and high clouds. A warm front over Western Minnesota will slide through the area later tonight, allowing temperatures to level off around 20 before rising a few degrees overnight under variable cloud cover. Winds will shift out the west-southwest, turning lighter at 5-10 mph. Beautiful weather takes hold tomorrow as the upper-level flow starts to slowly flatten out with the warm front pushing further northeast. Mainly sunny skies will dominate with a milder day shaping up as temperatures warm a few degrees above average to the low 40s.

A warm front departs with temperatures warming back above average (WEAU)

November will finish out dry on Thursday with sunshine and a cold front sweeping through to the east. Temperatures will slightly drop but remain seasonable in the upper 30s as the month likely wraps up as the driest on record in Eau Claire with only 0.05″ of precipitation being recorded. That said, we’ll be kicking off December and Meteorological Winter with little change in the weather as high pressure allows sunny conditions stick around with readings climbing into the mid-30s. Clouds look to take over this weekend as forecast guidance continues to hint at a broad upper trough moving over the central half of the country. Saturday will be dry with another round of seasonable temperatures in the mid-30s. A warm front will be approaching from the west at night with a few embedded disturbances within the upper trough also heading this way. Recent models are still in disagreement on the extent and type of precipitation we’ll see, but it currently appears the best chances will come Saturday night. A few lingering snow showers can’t be ruled out Sunday, though most of the day is now appearing dry with highs back in the 30s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will take us through early next week with temperatures around average.

