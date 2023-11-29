2023 Clearwater Winter Parade Street and Walking Bridge Closures

The Clearwater Winter Parade is held in Eau Claire, Wis. each year.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - The Clearwater Winter Parade will be held on this Friday, December 1st beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a firework show.

The following street closures will be in effect on Friday, December 1st for the parade from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the event:

  • Lake Street from 5th Ave to the east is parade traffic only.
  • Lake Street will be closed from Graham Ave to 3rd Ave.
  • Grand Ave will be closed from 3rd Ave to 1st Ave.
  • 1st Ave will be closed from Grand Ave to Water Street.
  • Chippewa Street will be closed from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave.

The Grand Ave walking bridge will be closed for fireworks set-up, show, and take-down from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

