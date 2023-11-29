2023 Clearwater Winter Parade Street and Walking Bridge Closures

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - The Clearwater Winter Parade will be held on this Friday, December 1st beginning at 6:30 p.m. with a firework show.

The following street closures will be in effect on Friday, December 1st for the parade from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the event:

Lake Street from 5th Ave to the east is parade traffic only.

Lake Street will be closed from Graham Ave to 3rd Ave.

Grand Ave will be closed from 3rd Ave to 1st Ave.

1st Ave will be closed from Grand Ave to Water Street.

Chippewa Street will be closed from 1st Ave to 2nd Ave.

The Grand Ave walking bridge will be closed for fireworks set-up, show, and take-down from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.