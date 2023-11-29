City of Altoona hosts competition for developers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an effort to bring more affordable housing to the area, the City of Altoona hosted a competition that gave local developers a chance at $5,000.

The AARP offered a grant of $10,000 to communities around the country to fund projects that can help communities become more livable for people of all ages by developing accessory dwelling units.

The city held a friendly competition to gather ideas from developers. Groups presented their proposals to the selection committee at a public open house on Nov. 28 at Fish House in Altoona City Park.

The top three developers each walked away with prize money.

The City of Altoona was the only city in the state that received the AARP grant.

