A dry end to the month as December is welcomed with seasonable weather

Sunny skies and mild temperatures characterized our day in Western Wisconsin as highs topped out above average in the 40s behind a departing warm front. The weather will remain quiet tonight as a weak low and front start to build in from the west. Mainly clear skies and light winds from the south-southwest will allow lows to drop near 20 with our typically colder spots likely to bottom out in the teens. The cold front will pass through dry early tomorrow morning with November wrapping up under a mostly sunny sky. Behind the boundary, winds will shift out of the northwest with a slightly cooler but seasonable day in the upper 30s. No precipitation in the forecast means Eau Claire will record its driest November on record with only 0.05″ of precipitation total for the month.

A cold front moves through with slightly cooler temps (WEAU)

An area of high pressure will drift into the region tomorrow night, keeping mostly clear skies around with temperatures starting out in the mid-teens Friday. Quiet conditions will linger for the first day of December and Meteorological Winter as afternoon highs remain near average in the low to mid-30s. This weekend continues to present significant uncertainties with respect to precipitation as forecast models are still indicating a broad upper trough moving over the Plains and into the Upper Midwest. Our best chance for some snow showers look to come Saturday night, though more could move in during the day on Sunday. As it stands now, this does not appear to be a significant event even though there are disagreements, but it bears watching in the coming days as details become clearer. Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures both days rising into the mid-30s. Little to no change is expected in the forecast early next week as clouds mix with sunshine at times. Once again, we’ll have temperatures near to slightly above average in the 30s.

