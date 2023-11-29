GRAPHIC: Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher

Game wardens in Kansas say they searching for a poacher after finding a headless deer in Clay...
Game wardens in Kansas say they searching for a poacher after finding a headless deer in Clay County.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Kansas authorities say they are on the lookout for a poacher.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, a headless buck was found poached over Thanksgiving weekend.

Game wardens with the wildlife department said they found the deceased animal on Nov. 25 in Clay County after being called to the area for reports of a poached deer.

Officials said the large-bodied headless buck appeared to have been shot with a rifle.

They believe the shooting happened between 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The department said poachers “should be dealt with as criminals” and they “kill with no regard for the wildlife or anyone but themselves.”

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact Game Warden Silhan at 785-452-0478.

