Hmong community groups plan Noj Tsiab celebration for Hmong students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hmong New Year is upon us and it’s a tradition without a set date but is said to come around a time of harvest.

Sia Yang who is a multi-cultural student services and Hmong living and learning community instructor and coordinator at UW-Eau Claire.

She said the observance of the Hmong new year is also without a set celebration in the Chippewa Valley.

This is the reason why the university is teaming up with the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.

“The purpose is to really give our students the opportunity to reclaim their identity and their culture and give them the opportunity to really celebrate who they are,” said Sia.

The two plan to host a pre new year event known as Noj Tsiab.

She said as of recent there is around 6,000 Hmong in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties.

It was not long ago though that Sia faced discrimination and a lack of advocacy.

“When I was in college, that’s what I went through. I’ve experienced a lot of that and didn’t really know where to go to, didn’t really have a support system for it,” said Sia. “And it’s important that our students, where they transition from high school to college, that they come to a place where they feel belonging.”

Justin Yan works as a youth coordinator for ECAHMAA’s Building Bridges program, and he agrees with Sia.

“I know currently right now we are hearing a lot of experiences with our Hmong students not feeling like they are, um, proud of who they are as Hmong people,” said Justin. “And so we want to have this event to be able to show them just what it means to be Hmong.”

Casey Moua is an LGBTQIA+ advocate with ECHMAA and said they will be there for any of the Hmong students struggling even more to be themselves.

“There can be a lot of cultural violence that happens upon Hmong queer LGBTQ within the community,” said Moua. “I really want to be able to empower the queer communities and also be able to help them call themselves back home.”

The Hmong pre new year celebration is on Wednesday December 13th.

It is a closed event. Only those with the Youth Bridge program at ECAHMAA or the Hmong Living and Learning Community at UWEC can attend.

Organizers are looking to open it up to the public in the coming years.

