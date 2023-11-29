Interview: “Holiday Spectacular” features UWEC Jazz Bands

By Judy Clark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 3rd Annual “Holiday Spectacular” featuring singer Michael Andrew and multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling, backed by UW-Eau Claire Jazz Bands I and II is happening December 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Gunhild Carling is a Swedish Jazz Star. She plays multiple instruments, sings and tap dances. She performs all over the world, with more than 50 million views in Youtube, facebook and other platforms.

For 2 years, Michael Andrew was the headline singer and bandleader at the world famous Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City where he entertained audiences nightly and hosted a live Radio Broadcast, “LIVE FROM THE RAINBOW ROOM.” He was the band-leader and singer at Merv Griffin’s “Coconut Club” in The Beverly Hilton in California.

