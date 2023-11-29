Interview: UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents, “Cloud 9″

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents the satirical comedy, “Cloud 9″, December 6-10 in Riverside theatre in Haas Fine Arts Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

“Cloud 9″ is a play that explores gender roles throughout history. It’s performed by a company of 9 actors playing all the roles, many of which are cross-gender, cross-race, and cross-age cast.

It is a topsy-turvy experience for the audience, and it uses profanity, violence, and a dark piercing humor to examine some difficult and painful problems that come with being human in the world. The show has adult content and language; it is not for younger audiences.

Performances are December 6-9 at 7:30 p.m. and December 9 and 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, and also at the service center in advance.

