Interview: UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents, “Cloud 9″

UW-Eau Claire Theatre logo
UW-Eau Claire Theatre logo(UW-Eau Claire Theatre)
By Judy Clark
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Theatre presents the satirical comedy, “Cloud 9″, December 6-10 in Riverside theatre in Haas Fine Arts Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

“Cloud 9″ is a play that explores gender roles throughout history. It’s performed by a company of 9 actors playing all the roles, many of which are cross-gender, cross-race, and cross-age cast.

It is a topsy-turvy experience for the audience, and it uses profanity, violence, and a dark piercing humor to examine some difficult and painful problems that come with being human in the world. The show has adult content and language; it is not for younger audiences.

Performances are December 6-9 at 7:30 p.m. and December 9 and 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, and also at the service center in advance.

UW-Eau Claire Theatre Tickets

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Family, friends honor UW Platteville Athletic Director and her unborn child
Family, friends honor UW Platteville Athletic Director and her unborn child
Shane Helmbrecht
New details on the arrest, return of Shane Helmbrecht
Deer harvest down for 2023 gun deer season
Chippewa Falls house fire
Authorities respond to structure fire in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

Submit Interview photos and videos!
Breaking News
Submit Breaking News photos and videos!
Festival of Toys is a seasonal toy drive in the Chippewa Valley
Interview: Festival of Toys
Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Interview: Busy holiday season for the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre