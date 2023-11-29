Mall area expected to get busy with new restaurant opening

(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - Traffic around Oakwood Mall is expected to increase with the opening of Chick-fil-A.

The holiday season is always a busy one at Oakwood Mall, but with the much-anticipated opening of a quick-service restaurant in the mall area on Nov. 30, traffic flowing into the mall may be restricted at the entrance closest to Hwy. 53. Traffic flow will be monitored and redirected as needed. 

If traveling in expected busy areas, watch for potential back-ups, do not block entrances, intersections, or turn lanes.  Drive carefully and courteously, and watch for signs and lane closures.

Avoid busy areas and consider alternate access routes on the west side of the mall, including Hamilton Avenue, Oakwood Hills Parkway, Oakwood Mall Drive, Golf Road and Keystone Crossing.

