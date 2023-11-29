Mayo recognized for nursing excellence

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin has achieved Magnet designation for nursing excellence.

On Nov. 29, Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin received recognition for achieving Magnet designation, the highest national honor for nursing excellence, from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

According to a news release, this designation is earned as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. The ANCC Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

“Magnet recognition provides our community with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care our nurses provide,” says Kelly Buchholtz, chief nursing officer, Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. “Achieving Magnet recognition reinforces the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how we serve our communities. It also is a clear reflection of our nurses’ commitment to putting the needs of our patients first.”

“Earning Magnet designation is an extraordinary achievement,” says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin. “It recognizes the professionalism, skills and leadership of Mayo Clinic Health System nurses and their vital importance to the organization. We could not be prouder of our nurses for earning this recognition.”

Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin includes hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie and Osseo, and clinics in 10 communities across the region.

