Packers players visit Challenge Academy in Fort McCoy

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 6 players for the Green Bay Packers made the trip out to Fort McCoy Tuesday to talk with students in Fort McCoy’s Challenge Academy.

“I think these kids are a great inspiration to us as Packers. And it’s very exciting to be here because if we didn’t make the trip, we wouldn’t have known about all that is going on and just the impact that Challenge Academy is making for these kids. I think we’re all very thankful we got to come here and then just spend the day listening to these kids, learn from these kids, and just super excited for their journey in the future,” says Green Bay Packers kicker, Anders Carlson.

The academy is designed to offer character building and life skill development opportunities to youth at risk of not graduating from high school. The program is in it’s 25th year.

“We’ve graduated over 4,500 cadets who will go on to the workforce, who go on to the technical college or universities, some join the military, some go to job corps, some go to a variety of different places,” says Wisconsin Challenge Academy director, Jodi Mathews.

The students were excited to meet and hear from the Packers players.

“Just to see other people as leaders, such as people in the NFL who made their dreams come true is is amazing to see that if you pursue and strive, you will always meet your goal,” says Challenge Academy cadet, Mikhail Meeks.

Carlson says he and the rest of the players enjoyed their time at the academy as well.

“These kids, that’s their lives right now. They’re doing things right and it’s going to pay off later on in life when they get out of here. It’s cool for us as athletes sometimes we get so much done for us that we forget the consistency that it took to get where we are. It’s kind of one of the things you come back with a little perspective for your own life and I hope they did learn from us, but we definitely learned from them,” says Carlson.

The students only have 3 weeks left of their 22 week academy. The academy is accepting applications for their next class that begins on January 24.

