Phase one of Forward La Crosse’s bicycle and pedestrian master plan concludes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The city of La Crosse has been looking for answers from the public about what needs to change with the city’s biking and walking routes.

“We were getting feedback on how people walk and bike around the city, where they’re walking, biking around the city and where they want to see improvements. Some of the overall responses that we’ve heard is that we need better connections in the city when people are walking and biking so the network can serve all ages and abilities,” says City of La Crosse associate planner, Jenna Dinkel.

The city has been looking to add connections on existing paths for reasons of safety.

“When we’re looking at the entire network through this plan, we’re looking at at bicycling and walking as a form of transportation, not just recreation. We’re looking at bike lanes on roads and trails like marsh trails that get you from point A to point B,” says Dinkel.

Robbie Young, the owner of Coulee Bicycle Co., has been using the paths for years, and says more improvements need to be made.

“I was a small part of the 2012 update. We’ve been improving things here for the better part of 20 years. They’ve come a long way. We’re not quite the beacon of bicycle friendly city that we want to be yet. But things are becoming, we’ll say adequate,” says Young.

Young also says that connecting existing paths would make things safer and more convenient for riders and walkers.

“A lot of these great pieces, they don’t quite connect to each other and they don’t quite connect to where people are going. So making sure that you can get from one destination to another safely, comfortably, that’s what’s going to encourage people to choose to ride their bikes or walk and feel safe doing so,” says Young.

Public engagement for the first stage ended last Friday. The city will spend the next few weeks analyzing the information they’ve heard from participants.

Since the launch of the bicycle and pedestrian master plan campaign in September, the campaign’s website has seen substantial activity, with over 2,000 users and over 8,000 page views.

