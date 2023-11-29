Rice Lake Fire Department responds to barn fire

TOWN OF OAK GROVE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rice Lake Fire Department is on the scene of a barn fire in the Town of Oak Grove Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

The Facebook post via the City of Rice Lake Fire Department Facebook page states, “RLFD is on the scene of a barn fire in the Town of Oak Grove this morning. RLFD is being assisted by Bear Lake-Haugen Fire department for water supply. This is an ongoing situation. Use caution on 23rd Street near the fire scene for ice forming on road surface.

The fire was called in by a passerby and they stated the barn was fully involved.”

