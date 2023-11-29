Rochester man arrested in La Crosse indicted on gun, drug charges

Rochester man arrested in La Crosse indicted on gun, drug charges
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The three charges against him include being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a news release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea, 24-year-old Jayvon Jones-Shields of Rochester, Minn., was arrested on Oct. 18 in La Crosse, Wis. The indictment against him alleges that on this date he possessed a loaded .22 caliber revolver and cocaine with intent to distribute.

Jones-Shields is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.

The charges against Jones-Shields are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime.

