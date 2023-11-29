Santas are coming to town for a social bike ride

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the Chippewa Valley is preparing for Santa Claus to come to town Volume One and CORBA (Community for Outdoor Recreation, Biking, and Adventure) are preparing for a group of Santas to ride through town.

The Santa Cycle Rampage is coming to town once again for the holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 2 people are invited to show up at Haymarket Plaza in festive attire and participate in a six-mile social bike ride through Eau Claire. The President of CORBA, Brandon LaFave, said there will also be a costume contest. People are encouraged to dress up as Santa, reindeer, elves, and more.

“We’re giving out prizes for best outfit, best duo, best group costume, and then also a prize for the person who dresses up their bike the best,” LaFave said.

Festivities will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. People must arrive before 1 p.m. to participate in the ride. LaFave said prizes awarded for the costume contest will be from The Local Store, SHIFT Cyclery and Coffee Bar, and more.

