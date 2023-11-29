Search continues for new building for Eau Claire Community Haven House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As it gets colder, resources for those experiencing homelessness are becoming more important. The future of a day shelter in Eau Claire is up in the air.

“In our community, we have a number of people that are homeless and we’ve seen that again to increase over time,” Tom Wirth, the Community Haven House coordinator of services, said. “Having a place where people can feel comfortable, having a place where they can get a cup of coffee or use the bathroom is critical to humanity.”

Now, the future of the Community Haven House is unclear. Wirth said the building holding the Haven House was sold and it needs to be vacated by December 15. Now, a group of community members are working to find a new home for the shelter.

“Our needs are fairly limited. We need four walls and a roof and a furnace that works. Bathrooms are critical, but that’s really about it,” Wirth said. “When we look at what we need in comparison to what they have, the need is pretty low because right now they have nothing but being outside.”

Eau Claire City Council Member Andrew Werthmann said there are short-term and long-term facilities being looked at and the city is providing support where it can.

“The city is seeing itself as a really active partner in helping to kind of solve this, but we’re not the lead,” Werthmann said. “That’s one of the issues I think that we’re kind of facing here is that the city is one partner in this, not the lead.”

As the search continues, Wirth said he hopes the community supports the shelter and those who need it.

“Our governmental entities are really a safety net and if we can’t find something by then, unfortunately, we’re going to have to be reliant on them to provide more and more services and that’s costly,” Wirth said.

Anyone with ideas on a new location is asked to contact the Community Haven House. Each day it’s open, the Community Haven House has between 40 to 70 guests. Wirth said they are looking for a new facility around 4,500 to 5,000 square feet, to provide enough space for the guests.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.