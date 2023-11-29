SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The prep winter sports seasons are in full swing, with basketball and hockey action.

In boys hockey, Eau Claire North hosts Rice Lake, Chippewa Falls faces River Falls, and Eau Claire Memorial travels to New Richmond.

Onto girls basketball, where Eau Claire Memorial takes on River Falls, and Eau Claire North dukes it out with New Richmond.

On the boys basketball slate, Fall Creek plays host to Altoona, while McDonell faces off with Spring Valley.

Finally, in collegiate basketball, UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball hosts Crown, while UW-Stout women’s basketball takes on Martin Luther.

