Vaccine exemption rates rising among Wisconsin students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Vaccine exemptions are on the rise for students across the country and in the badger state.

A report from the CDC shows the overall percentage of kindergarteners with a vaccine waiver increased from 2.6% to 3% during the 2022-23 school year. The highest vaccine exemption rate ever reported.

More than 5% of kindergarten students in Wisconsin have a waiver for one or more immunizations.

“The CDC does tell us that if those exemption rates are greater than 5%, it does increase the risk of vaccine preventable diseases and outbreaks. So we definitely are concerned,” public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Christina Writz, said.

Writz said exemptions also significantly increased in Eau Claire County.

“Right now, we have an overall exemption rate for those entering kindergarten around 8.9%. That is up compared to last year from about 5.6%,” Writz said.

According to the Eau Claire Area School District, 5.9% of its students have vaccine waivers in place for the 2023-24 school year.

“There are three different reasons that people can be exempt from vaccines. For religious reasons, medical reasons or personal conviction. There are also increased barriers for families like transportation, access to convenient clinic times, and then some families also have high costs or lack of access to vaccines as well,” Writz said.

Writz said another reason for the increase could be the vaccine hesitancy that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot of conversation in the community around vaccine hesitancy and questions. I think it really important to go back to trusted individuals, health care providers,” Writz said.

Even though more kids were given exemptions, the national vaccination rate held steady at 93%.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department recommends students not only get the state require vaccines, but also flu and COVID boosters. The health department also offers vaccines at zero cost to families without insurance.

