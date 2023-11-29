WAGNER TAILS: Annie

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) - This hound dog loves the holiday season. Annie loves posing for pictures in front of the Christmas tree at the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

She’s one-year-old. Annie loves playing ball and going on hikes. She walks nicely on the leash.

Caretakers at TCHS say she plays well with other dogs, and she loves attention from people. She’s a fan of giving kisses in return.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

