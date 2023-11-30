1 person hurt following truck vs. semi crash in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt following a truck vs. semi crash in Buffalo County.

According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, around 6:53 a.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on State Road 35 near the 5A Dam. The caller reported a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and truck with the driver of the truck still in the vehicle.

The press release says investigation shows Joseph Gassen of Trempealeau was the driver of the truck. Gassen was traveling northbound on State Road 35 when he was slowing or stopped in the northbound lane to turn left into the 5A Dam entrance; Gassen was hit from behind by a semi tractor and trailer. The semi was driven by Shannon Modene of Wells, Minn.

Gassen was taken from the scene by ambulance, and Wells was not reported to be hurt, according to the press release.

