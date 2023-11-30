Barber changing lives by building bonds through free haircuts for children with special needs

An Ohio barber is changing the lives of kids with special needs by offering them free haircuts and building bonds. (Source: WKRC, JULIE EUBANKS, VERNON JACKSON, CNN)
By Tyler Madden, WKRC via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A barber in Ohio is helping children with special needs not only get a free haircut but to have them enjoy the experience.

Barber Vernon Jackson said he noticed that the chaotic environment of a barbershop can make getting a haircut for those sensitive to noise a daunting task.

So, he came up with the idea of creating a more comfortable environment for his younger clients who need one when getting their hair cut.

“It’s more than a haircut. It’s bigger than a haircut,” Jackson said.

So far, it has changed the lives of the kids sitting in his chair.

Jackson said he began the Gifted Program in 2021 after seeing the challenges kids with special needs face when getting their hair cut.

“It’s now a space for them and a lot of children like consistency in their environment,” he said. “They had a challenge with the clippers. So, I try to alleviate that by doing a quick and efficient haircut while being as quiet as possible.”

And he does all of it free of charge.

“It’s a game changer. It’s life-changing for us,” said Julie Eubanks, a mother of a special needs child.

According to Eubanks, haircuts have always been tough for her 8-year-old son Ellison.

“He would immediately go into sensory overload and start screaming and crying and swatting the scissors and the clippers away - just not wanting to do it all. It was heartbreaking,” she said.

Ellison has now been going to Jackson for the past year, with a video of one of his visits up to over a million views on social media.

“They have a bond. I don’t even know how else to describe it,” Eubanks said.

The mother said she has seen a transformation in her son when it comes to getting his hair cut and his mood changes as soon as they enter Jackson’s shop.

“I would pay any amount of money to get the service that we get from him [Jackson] because I know I don’t have to dread the haircut. Ellison is going to have a good time. Everyone has a good time,” Eubanks said.

Jackson said he has given out over 600 free haircuts as part of the Gifted Program and he’s looking to expand his efforts by updating his back room at the shop to dedicate it to haircuts for kids.

He said he is also creating videos with tips that other stylists and parents can use.

“It’s filling a huge need in our community that didn’t really exist and it’s creating awareness for kids of all abilities that need a little bit of extra help,” Eubanks said.

And he is continuing to build a bond one haircut at a time with his clients.

“It’s the relationships. When a child goes from no hugs or anything to suddenly giving me a hug; we are all smiling,” Jackson said.

