Be wary of your child’s winter coat when traveling in the car

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the temperatures drop, families and children across Wisconsin will bundle up in their winter coats. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) cautions that if your children are riding in car seats while wearing puffy coats, those jackets could be doing more harm than good.

“In a car crash, these thick, padded coats immediately flatten out from the force, leaving extra room under the harness. This means your child can slip through the straps and be thrown from the seat,” said Sherri Faust, a child passenger safety specialist at the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Amanda Tabin, a Safe Kids and Injury Prevention Coordinator at Aspirus Health echoed the safety concerns.

“Even though you might think the harness is snug with that puffy, fluffy item when it compresses, then it’s not snug anymore,” Tabin said.

Regardless of whether a car seat is rear-facing or front-facing, injuries from a crash can be severe.

“Bruising is definitely something that we see, having that head being pulled forward,” Faust said. “Children that are rear-facing, their shoulders are gonna fold and they could kind of spit out of the car, see, like a banana out of its peel. We certainly don’t want to see that. So again, it will we’re all about injury prevention. ”

Tabin recommended alternative ways to keep children warm in the car without compromising safety.

“Once they’re in the car, the heater is going to be on — they’re going to be warm. They could have a little blanket on in the car if you wanted over that harness,” she said.

While Faust acknowledged the inconvenience of taking jackets on and off, she emphasized it is still a critical process.

“The safety of your child has to be your priority, and I mean, no parent wants to see their child injured,” Faust said.

For parents unsure about their child’s car seat, Faust advised consulting the user manual as most of them provide information about what children can and cannot wear while inside.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.