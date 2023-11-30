Chick-fil-A & Costco set to open in Eau Claire Thursday

Costco, Chick-fil-A
Costco, Chick-fil-A
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday is a big day that many have been waiting patiently for, two national chains are opening their doors in the Chippewa Valley.

Costco is located at 1420 Black Ave in Eau Claire.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 7:15 am and the grand opening is at 8 am.

Chick-fil-A on Oakwood Mall Drive is open from 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

Due to the anticipated traffic congestion, Chick-fil-A is asking customers to come in from the East side of the mall, passing Scheels, instead of taking the right at Golf Road.

Officials are asking drivers to drive carefully, to watch for signs and lane closures, and to not block entrances, intersections, and turn lanes.

traffic alert
traffic alert

