Chick-fil-A in Eau Claire is open for business

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire’s first Chick-fil-A opened bright and early Thursday morning to greet customers at 6:30 am.

Some eager patrons were waiting outside the new area chain the night before to be one of the first inside.

Located on Oakwood Mall Drive, their hours of operation are 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday and until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.