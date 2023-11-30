Chick-fil-A in Eau Claire is open for business

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire’s first Chick-fil-A opened bright and early Thursday morning to greet customers at 6:30 am.

Some eager patrons were waiting outside the new area chain the night before to be one of the first inside.

Located on Oakwood Mall Drive, their hours of operation are 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday and until 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Rice Lake barn fire
Several animals killed in Rice Lake barn fire
Mall area expected to get busy with new restaurant opening
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Governor Tony Evers responded to reports about his use of an alternate state email under the...
Gov. Evers responds to report of alternate email

Latest News

GEEKcon is open to the community and students
GEEKcon returns to UW-Eau Claire’s campus on Dec. 2nd for all to enjoy
Geekcon Returns to UW-Eau Claire for All to Enjoy
Costco Opens in Eau Claire 615AM
Costco Opens in Eau Claire 630AM