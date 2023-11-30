Children’s Museum of Eau Claire awarded at Structural Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony

Children's Museum of Eau Claire
Children's Museum of Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (WEAU) - National Council of Structural Engineers Associations awarded the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire the Outstanding Structure in the New Building under $30M category and the 2023 Outstanding Structure of the Year at the Structural Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony.

That is according to a press release from KPFF.

The Seattle-based engineering firm, KPFF, accepted the award.

The press release states KPFF “made the first ever application of mixed species Structural Round Timber in a heavily loaded two-story structural system a reality through their innovation and problem-solving capabilities.”

“CMEC opens the door to a world of possibility for SRT to replace more conventional steel and engineered lumber framing systems in multi-story structures,” KPFF’s Erik Lofthus, said.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Mall area expected to get busy with new restaurant opening
Rice Lake barn fire
Several animals killed in Rice Lake barn fire
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Governor Tony Evers responded to reports about his use of an alternate state email under the...
Gov. Evers responds to report of alternate email

Latest News

Wildlife officials strongly encourage hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting...
DNR confirms wild deer tested positive for CWD in Jackson County
The new Costco location in Eau Claire had its grand opening on Thursday.
Eau Claire Costco opens for business
GEEKcon is open to the community and students
GEEKcon returns to UW-Eau Claire’s campus on Dec. 2nd for all to enjoy
Geekcon Returns to UW-Eau Claire for All to Enjoy