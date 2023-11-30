Children’s Museum of Eau Claire awarded at Structural Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony

SEATTLE (WEAU) - National Council of Structural Engineers Associations awarded the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire the Outstanding Structure in the New Building under $30M category and the 2023 Outstanding Structure of the Year at the Structural Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony.

That is according to a press release from KPFF.

The Seattle-based engineering firm, KPFF, accepted the award.

The press release states KPFF “made the first ever application of mixed species Structural Round Timber in a heavily loaded two-story structural system a reality through their innovation and problem-solving capabilities.”

“CMEC opens the door to a world of possibility for SRT to replace more conventional steel and engineered lumber framing systems in multi-story structures,” KPFF’s Erik Lofthus, said.

