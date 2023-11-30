City seeks community input for Fourth of July celebrations

City seeks community input for Fourth of July celebrations
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The survey is available online.

The City of Eau Claire July Fourth Celebration Committee has created a survey to gather the community’s recommendations for future Fourth of July events.

The deadline for completing the survey is Monday, Dec. 4.

Take the survey here.

Learn more about the July Fourth Celebration Committee here.

