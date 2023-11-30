City seeks community input for Fourth of July celebrations
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The survey is available online.
The City of Eau Claire July Fourth Celebration Committee has created a survey to gather the community’s recommendations for future Fourth of July events.
The deadline for completing the survey is Monday, Dec. 4.
