December starts off dry with temperatures near to slightly above average

A weak cold front moved through this morning, merely shifting winds out of the north-northwest as sunshine prevailed today with temperatures back above average in the 40s. Mainly clear skies take us into tonight as an area of high pressure drifts out of the Dakotas eastward overnight. This spells good news for those of you hoping to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights as they are possible tonight. Should they be visible, you’ll want to get away from city lights and look north, of course! You may start to see them as early as 9pm, depending on the intensity, but they will likely peak around and after midnight. Winds will remain light while shifting to the north and northeast with lows cooling into the mid-teens. Tomorrow will start off with sunshine before clouds start to gradually increase by late morning and into the afternoon as a storm system moves over the Mid-Mississippi Valley. High pressure over Northern Wisconsin will keep any precipitation well south of the area as temperatures stay seasonable in the mid-30s.

The Northern Lights may be visible in Western Wisconsin tonight (WEAU)

High pressure sits over the region with increasing clouds to start the new month (WEAU)

The first weekend of the new month will feature more clouds than sunshine as we watch a broad upper trough slide over the Great Plains. Quiet weather will stick around Saturday, ahead of chances for a few snow showers at night as an embedded disturbance pushes into Western Wisconsin. There is still some uncertainty around the coverage and timing of the precipitation, but minor snow accumulations cannot be ruled out. Any show showers look to taper off early Sunday morning with another dry day as temperatures hang out in the mid to upper 30s through the weekend. By Monday, the trough will build further east as a clipper-type low pressure system starts to work in from the northwest. Sun and clouds will mix with afternoon highs running slightly above normal around 40. Our next chance for some light snow could arrive Monday night as low pressure slides through to the southeast. Model guidance indicates the potential for a few lingering snow showers on Tuesday, but the forecast is dry for now with clouds giving way to a bit of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s. Later in the week, the upper-level flow will consist of a ridge moving into the region with increasing temperatures as we look to achieve the upper 40s on Thursday with partial sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.