DNR confirms wild deer tested positive for CWD in Jackson County

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing they’ve confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in Jackson County.

According to a press release from the DNR, the deer was harvested in the Town of Garfield and is within 10 miles of the Eau Claire and Trempealeau county borders.

The DNR days the detection will cause the following:

Jackson County will renew the ban already in place.

Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties currently have 3-year baiting and feeding bans in place from positive detections within the county, so this detection will not impact those counties.

The DNR asks deer hunters in Jackson, Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties to help with efforts to identify where CWD occurs on the landscape by having their deer tested for the disease, according to the press release.

Additional information is available in the full press release, HERE.

