Eau Claire Costco opens for business

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Thursday was a big day for Chippewa Valley businesses as two new franchises opened their doors including the new Eau Claire Costco.

The new 152,000-square-foot warehouse celebrated its official opening with a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday and customers were welcomed in at 8 a.m. Some customers waited overnight to be at the front of the line for the grand opening. A customer from Milwaukee, Brandon Cox, said he arrived at the new location on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“Most of these people are here for bourbon,” Cox said. “It’s a community and everyone is really cordial and pretty friendly.”

The new warehouse includes various specialty departments including a gas station, a tire center, and more. For Costco fans who couldn’t make it to the grand opening store hours are weekdays 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The new location is just off Highway 53 at 1420 Black Avenue.

