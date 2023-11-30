GEEKcon returns to UW-Eau Claire’s campus on Dec. 2nd for all to enjoy

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 2nd, you’ll have a chance to nerd out over some of your favorite hobbies and activities because GEEKcon is returning to UW-Eau Claire’s campus for the 7th year.

From 10 am to 4 pm in the Davies Center, over 70 vendors will be set up and you can catch an esports or cosplay competition or listen to a panel discussion and so much more.

A $3 or non-perishable food for the Campus Harvest Food Pantry donation is suggested and for anyone with a school ID, entry is free.

For more information, click here.

