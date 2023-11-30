Semi hits power pole, powerlines knocked down

A semi-truck hit a power pole, knocking down powerlines.
A semi-truck hit a power pole, knocking down powerlines.(Courtesy: Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel when he hit the power pole, leaving nearby homes without power.

On Nov. 30, at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Memorial Drive in Mondovi. The caller reported a semi had hit a power pole and powerlines were down.

The new release states that the driver had fallen asleep and didn’t follow the slight curve in the road which resulted in his hitting the power pole.

The driver was not injured.

Xcel Energy responded to the scene and expects a six-hour lane closure as they replace the power pole.

A semi hit a power pole and knocked down powerlines.
A semi hit a power pole and knocked down powerlines.(Courtesy: Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
A semi hit a power pole, powerlines knocked down.
A semi hit a power pole, powerlines knocked down.(Courtesy: Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Mall area expected to get busy with new restaurant opening
Rice Lake barn fire
Several animals killed in Rice Lake barn fire
A water rescue team found Jesus Castellanos-Carreon in a 5-foot body of water.
Missing 7-year-old found dead in 5-ft. pond near home
Governor Tony Evers responded to reports about his use of an alternate state email under the...
Gov. Evers responds to report of alternate email

Latest News

Buffalo County crash
1 person hurt following truck vs. semi crash in Buffalo County
13 First Alert Forecast (11/30/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/30/23)
Wildlife officials strongly encourage hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting...
DNR confirms wild deer tested positive for CWD in Jackson County
Children's Museum of Eau Claire
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire awarded at Structural Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony