Semi hits power pole, powerlines knocked down

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel when he hit the power pole, leaving nearby homes without power.

On Nov. 30, at approximately 10:28 a.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Memorial Drive in Mondovi. The caller reported a semi had hit a power pole and powerlines were down.

The new release states that the driver had fallen asleep and didn’t follow the slight curve in the road which resulted in his hitting the power pole.

The driver was not injured.

Xcel Energy responded to the scene and expects a six-hour lane closure as they replace the power pole.

A semi hit a power pole and knocked down powerlines. (Courtesy: Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)

