Some questions answered, mystery still unraveling around Lake Mendota’s ancient canoes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Was it abandoned? Was it lost by accident?

Staff archaeologist Amy Rosebrough first asked the questions two years ago when a team of divers excavated a 1,200-year-old canoe out of Lake Mendota.

Less than a year later, jaws dropped again when a 3,000-year-old canoe was retrieved from the waters, found 100 yards from the discovery of the first dugout canoe.

“Having one canoe at this drop off could be an accident. Having two canoes at this drop off tells us something is happening,” Rosebrough, who is now a state archaeologist, said.

With the vessels sitting in a tank of water at the State Archive Preservation Facility in Madison, Rosebrough now has the evidence to uncover the unknowns of a local past.

Ancient dugout canoes soak in water at State Archive Preservation Facility (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

The older canoe, dating back to 1000 B.C.E., predates agriculture in Wisconsin. They were times, Rosebrough explains, when people did not settle down, but moved around.

“You don’t want to carry a multi-hundred pound piece of wood with you across the landscape,” she said. It’s why she believes the canoes were purposefully left behind. “If somebody left them in the lake when the level was low, they’d come back in the spring and now the lake’s 5, 6, 7 feet higher. They can’t get to the canoe, and so they either have to make a new one or they walk away and eventually everyone forgets there’s a canoe out in the water and they move on with their lives.”

The historical treasures now await a chemical soak for conservation. Polyethylene glycol is required for the soak, but with it being a major component in vaccines, a shortage made the chemical difficult to acquire, according to the state archaeologist.

She still wonders at the location’s significance. “Why are the canoes coming up there?” Rosebrough asked, noting the two canoes are nearly 2,000 years apart.

The Wisconsin Historical Society plans to display the canoes in their new museum. Just last month, the five-story history center got the state’s approval to build on the Capitol Square. It is slated to open in 2027.

Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist who first found the canoes, still marvels at the sighting. “It gives you shivers to think that there were people on this landscape that were canoeing and enjoying the lake, fishing as we do today,” she said.

