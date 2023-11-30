Therapy dogs support children at Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the last three years, there’s been a furry friend inside the Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School. Now, for the first time, this school year there are two. With long noses and wagging tails, Clark and Milo are the therapy dogs at the elementary school.

“She comes in and serves as an emotional support for the kids,” Andie Ryan, a special education teacher said. “She’s available throughout the day. If a kid is having a hard day, they’re able to come down, interact with her, cuddle or pet her.”

“After COVID, a lot of students came back and had anxiety or were kind of feeling more lonely coming back to school,” Rachael LeMire, an early child special education teacher said. “This gave them an outlet to make connections.”

Whether playing fetch or walking down the hallway, Clark and Milo encourage students each day.

“You can just see some of the students who are kind of more shy and a little more reserved really come out of their shell when they see him,” LeMire said.

“Just her presence in here keeps the kids, keeps things light and helps them cope with things that might be hard for them,” Ryan said.

Milo’s been at the Osseo-Fairchild Elementary School for three years. Clark just started this September and already both of them are making the students stronger with their reading skills and when tackling harder problems.

“Some of the students will just simply read to him and you can see their confidence building and their reading skills, just reading to him and not necessarily having an adult or peer giving them feedback,” LeMire said.

“If kids are working on something that’s frustrating and she sits down next to them, they kind of come out of that a little,” Ryan said.

Both Clark and Milo are proving dogs are not only a man’s best friend but a student’s too.

Milo is at school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Clark is there on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

