UW-Madison students host vigil, die-in as war in Gaza persists

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday was an active day on the UW-Madison campus with not one, but two student demonstrations relating to the war in Gaza.

Pictures of Israeli hostages lined the campus’s Library Mall.

“I think that there’s been a plethora of emotions, between anger and sadness to, you know, in the past few days, a sigh of relief now that hostages are being freed,” organizer of the vigil Seth Krosin said.

Krosin, a freshman at UW-Madison, says the title of the vigil is ‘#BringThemHome.’

“There are definitely lots of people on this campus that have ties to family members in Israel and also family members that have been impacted by this,” Krosin said. “And I think that’s kind of why these events have been so impactful, people sharing stories, pictures of their family members, everything that you can imagine.”

Meanwhile, just up Bascom Hill, people in support of Palestine laid on the ground. The “die-in” was held in support of Palestinians killed in the war.

“As a Palestinian moving to Madison… it makes me feel supported that there are these demonstrations going on,” PhD student Dahlia Saba said. “You have so many members of the community, both Palestinian and not showing up to support and stand in solidarity.”

Saba currently has family in Gaza. She says she hopes the demonstrations make students on campus think about their role in the war.

“All of us pay tax dollars that go to fund the Israeli occupation,” she said. “Those of us who are students pay tuition dollars that also go to fund companies complicit in the occupation and in the violence.”

Both students hope the signs of solidarity bring some peace to their peers.

“I can acknowledge that it’s going to make some people upset,” Krosin said. “And I think that’s also something that just happens in life. And I think that especially the Jewish community is gonna feel very empowered after today’s vigil.”

