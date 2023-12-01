1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Polk County

TOWN OF ALDEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Polk County.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at 10:43 p.m., authorities received a 911 call from an iPhone automatic crash notification indicating a location on State Highway 65 near 20th Avenue in the Town of Alden.

Authorities arrived to find a single-vehicle crash on the west side of Highway 65.

The press release says a pickup truck traveling southbound went off the road and collided with trees.

The driver was found to be dead. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.