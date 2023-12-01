1 person dead following single-vehicle crash in Polk County

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ALDEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Polk County.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at 10:43 p.m., authorities received a 911 call from an iPhone automatic crash notification indicating a location on State Highway 65 near 20th Avenue in the Town of Alden.

Authorities arrived to find a single-vehicle crash on the west side of Highway 65.

The press release says a pickup truck traveling southbound went off the road and collided with trees.

The driver was found to be dead. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new Costco location in Eau Claire had its grand opening on Thursday.
Eau Claire Costco opens for business
Fire departments work to put out a fire south of Eau Claire.
Structure fire in Eau Claire County
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A in Eau Claire is open for business
Buffalo County crash
1 person hurt following truck vs. semi crash in Buffalo County
A semi-truck hit a power pole, knocking down powerlines.
Semi hits power pole, powerlines knocked down

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
CVRA celebrates Sun Country Airlines anniversary
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis.
CVRA to receive more than $1M in federal funding
Shane Helmbrecht
Extradition of Shane Helmbrecht in progress
Blackhawk helicopter lands at Chi-Hi
Blackhawk helicopter lands at Chippewa Falls Senior High School